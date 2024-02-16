Panthers Stay Pace With Cashton By Downing Bangor

The Royall Panthers made free throws down the stretch to pull away from Bangor 55-45 Thursday night in a Scenic Bluffs Conference Boys Basketball game. The game was back and forth in the first half with Bangor building a 17-13 lead but Royall used a 17-2 run before halftime to build a 30-19 leads into halftime. Bangor fought back in the 2nd half to pull within 3points but Royall fended them off by knocking down 10-12 free throws down the stretch. Royall was led by Tyrus Wildes who finished with 20points while Carter Uppena added 17points. Royall improves to 20-2 on their season and 11-1 in Conference action. Bangor was led by Chase Horstman who finished with a team high 14points. Bangor falls to 11-9 and 9-3 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Royall will host Hillsboro on Monday a game that can be heard on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.