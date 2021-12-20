Panthers Rally by Wolves to Remain Perfect in Girls Basketball
The Royall Panther Girls basketball team remains undefeated on the season after knocking off Wonewoc-Center 55-46 Friday night in a hard fought game. Wonewoc-Center led 23-20 at half time and led early in the 2nd half 28-22 before Royall was able to get De’Yona Jones, and Marah Gruen going. Jones and Gruen combined for 28 second half points to lead the Panther rally and victory. Gruen finished with a team high 18 points for the Panthers. Wonewoc-Center was led by Stacie Kopenhafer who had a team high 14 for the Wolves. Royall improves to 8-0 on the season and 4-0 in the Scenic Bluffs action. Wonewoc-Center falls to 2-2 and 2-1 in Conference action.
Source: WRJC.com
-
-
-
