Panthers Back On Top Of Scenic Bluffs Volleyball Standings after Getting by Bangor 3-1
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
The Royall Panthers volleyball team is tied back on top of the conference standings in the Scenic Bluffs after knocking of Bangor 3-1 Thursday night. Royall dropped the 1st set 25-22 but won the next 3 sets by scores of 25-20, 25-23, and 25-20. It was a battle of the top 2 teams’ record wise in the conference. Marah Gruen led the team with 17 kills while sister Emma added 12 kills and 4aces, and cousin Madelyn Gruen added 2 blocks for the Panthers who move to 9-2 in the Scenic Bluffs and 12-2 overall.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Tribal, Wisconsin officials urging caution, solidarity against harassment of spearfishers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 2, 2021 at 3:23 PM
Police patrols will be seen this month in northern Wisconsin after an incident last year in which gunshots were fired near tribal spearfishers.
-
After a disrupted 2020 season, Frank Hermans ready for return to stages, looks back on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 2, 2021 at 3:08 PM
Let Me Be Frank Productions has produced more than 120 different shows to more than 300,000 audience members
-
Could we need a 'vaccine passport' to attend a ball game or concert? Wisconsin GOP...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 2, 2021 at 2:13 PM
No proposals to create a vaccine passport in Wisconsin have been made, but two lawmakers are proposing legislation to pre-empt such a program
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday April 1st
by WRJC WebMaster on April 2, 2021 at 2:08 PM
-
Wisconsin superintendent candidates Deb Kerr, Jill Underly clash over transgender...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 2, 2021 at 2:07 PM
Underly and Kerr both said they were disappointed in the tone the campaign has taken.
-
Panthers Back On Top Of Scenic Bluffs Volleyball Standings after Getting by Bangor 3-1
by WRJC WebMaster on April 2, 2021 at 2:06 PM
-
Stout Offense & Defense Give Royall another dominating Football Victory 48-0 over New...
by WRJC WebMaster on April 2, 2021 at 2:05 PM
-
Wisconsin soon will start losing $50 million per month in federal food aid without new...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 2, 2021 at 1:08 PM
People who receive food assistance are being used as a political football, said Sherrie Tussler, executive director of Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee.
-
Haun, Gerald “Jerry” Frederick Age 76 of Cashton
by WRJC WebMaster on April 2, 2021 at 1:08 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.