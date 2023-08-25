Pakistani doctor who sought to support Islamic State terror group sentenced in Minnesota to 18 years
A Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic research coordinator who sought to join the Islamic State terrorist group to fight in Syria and expressed interest in carrying out attacks on U.S. soil has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Johnson says Wisconsin fake electors should not face charges for 'political activity'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2023 at 8:33 PM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson defended the actions of 10 Wisconsin Republicans who submitted paperwork claiming to be electors for Donald Trump in 2020.
-
Green Bay School Board to vote Monday on closing Wequiock Elementary. Here's what to know
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2023 at 7:44 PM
The board has a vote scheduled Monday to close Wequiock Elementary and move its students to Red Smith K-8 for the 2024-25 school year.
-
20-year-old Green Bay woman sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for trafficking...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 25, 2023 at 6:55 PM
Marianna Zimmer was in possession of more than 8,400 fake Percocet "M30" pills, according to court records.
-
Ron Johnson calls on Janet Protasiewicz to recuse from maps cases
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2023 at 6:47 PM
Wisconsin Supreme Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz called election maps "rigged." Republicans are calling for her to recuse herself from related cases.
-
A record 530 people died by firearm suicide in Wisconsin last year. These gun stores hope...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM
Gun store owners in Wisconsin and across the country are offering to take in firearms from people who want to store their guns during difficult times.
-
Brown County mental health subcommittee given 8 months to come up with specific strategies
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2023 at 12:50 PM
In its third incarnation, the Brown County mental health subcommittee has a lot to prove. Here's what one county has done to improve community health.
-
Native American gravesites discovered under church parking lot in northern Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2023 at 11:02 AM
A tribal member noticed a deformity in the form of a depression on a section of the parking lot's surface.
-
You need an antibiotic, but it's not available. How drug shortages force doctors to pick...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Nationally and in Wisconsin, supplies of many generic drugs have been running low. It's not a new problem, but it's becoming more concerning.
-
Gilbert: The Milwaukee presidential debate gave Republicans a view of a post-Trump GOP
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2023 at 10:02 AM
The Republican debate in Milwaukee served as a clarifying glimpse in to the GOP and its presidential field.
