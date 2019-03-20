Pair Arrested After Authorities Find Multiple Drugs in Local Hotel Room

A search warrant was issued for a room at a Mauston hotel on March 15th. The hotel was being occupied by 40 year old Glenn Kaiser and 35 year old Christine Day of Necedah. The hotel room was unoccupied at the time authorities arrived. Inside the hotel room law enforcement found numerous drug and drug related items. Some of the items found included 9grams of marijuana, 33 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 30 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cocaine, and $3,900 in cash. Authorities located Kaiser later that night. Kaiser and Day are facing multiple drug related charges including Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Cocaine, THC, and Illegal Mushrooms, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Source: WRJC.com





