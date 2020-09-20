Packers win, but an empty Lambeau Field is just weird on game day
Some of the trappings of Packers game day survived Sunday, but without fans it just wasn’t the same.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Without fans at Lambeau Field, nearby Green Bay neighborhoods felt eerily empty, too
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 20, 2020 at 11:11 PM
In neighborhoods near Lambeau Field normally filled with fans and cars, there was an "emptiness" and a few front yard watch parties.
No fans, no front yard parking: Lambeau area property owners missing the fans more than...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 20, 2020 at 12:07 PM
With no fans scheduled to attend the first Packers home games, a familiar, unique site will be missing from the landscape: Front yards packed with cars. Property owners say they're coping with the loss of money, but will miss regulars. […]
Wisconsin leaders react to death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 19, 2020 at 9:38 PM
Wisconsin politicians and leaders are remembering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after her death Friday at age 87.
Sen. Ron Johnson says GOP should confirm a new justice this year, despite his 2016...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 19, 2020 at 9:34 PM
Wisconsin's Ron Johnson joined other Senate Republicans four years ago in saying Supreme Court vacancies should not be filled in an election year, but left instead to the next elected president.
Hillsboro Volleyball Starts Season 3-0 after Sweeping Weston on the Road
by WRJC WebMaster on September 19, 2020 at 8:34 PM
New Lisbon Boys Cross County Finishes 4th at Dustin Levy Memorial in Brookwood
by WRJC WebMaster on September 19, 2020 at 8:34 PM
Wisconsin health officials report more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third day in...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 19, 2020 at 7:36 PM
The average number of new daily cases over the last seven days was higher than ever Saturday at 1,708.
