Packers will allow more than 6,000 fans for next week's playoff game at Lambeau Field
Green Bay Packers will allow ticketed fans to attend game for the first time this season.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Mauston Wrestling Goes 2-1 at Wautoma Quadrangular
by WRJC WebMaster on January 8, 2021 at 4:09 AM
Wisconsin's Glenn Grothman says founders would wince at the attempt to overturn the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 8, 2021 at 2:50 AM
Grothman said his fellow Republicans were courting danger by trying to overturn the election.
Waukesha mayor parts ways with Republican Party
by Bob Hague on January 8, 2021 at 2:39 AM
A Wisconsin mayor say’s he’s parted ways with the Republican party. In a Facebook post on Wednesday night, Waukesha mayor Shawn Reilly said that he was ashamed to have been a member of the Republican Party. This will possibly be the […]
Grothman issues condemnation of Capitol chaos and vote to overturn election
by Bob Hague on January 8, 2021 at 2:31 AM
Wisconsin Congressman Glenn Grothman is condemning D.C. rioters and members of the Trump team. He said the latter encouraged those rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. In a statement released Thursday, the 6th District Republican singled out […]
Assembly passes coronavirus bill that’s going nowhere
by Bob Hague on January 8, 2021 at 2:26 AM
The Republican controlled Wisconsin Assembly has approved a Republican-authored coronavirus relief bill. A good bill, according to Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochster). “It’s a good bill that resulted in lots of discussions. It started it out […]
Tom Tiffany, Scott Fitzgerald say they would have rejected Biden's victory in Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 8, 2021 at 1:13 AM
Wisconsin congressmen Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald say they would have overturned Biden's Wisconsin victory if it came to a vote in Congress.
Fact check: False claim of facial recognition of antifa members during U.S. Capitol riot
by USA TODAY on January 7, 2021 at 11:57 PM
Facial recognition software firm XRVision has refuted a now-retracted story that its product matched rioters at the U.S. Capitol to members of antifa.
Coronavirus cases on uptick as state announces more than 110,000 vaccine doses...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 7, 2021 at 11:51 PM
Wisconsin Department of Health Services officials announced the state had sharply ramped up its progress on vaccines after the holidays.
