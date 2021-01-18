Packers will allow fans at Lambeau for NFC championship game; tickets on sale Wednesday
The Packers were pleased with fan enthusiasm and noise in their 32-18 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin State Capitol was heavily guarded on Sunday, but no election protesters showed...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 18, 2021 at 1:50 AM
After the U.S. Capitol riot and threats to state Capitols around the nation, law enforcement steps up its presence in Madison.
-
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 18, 2021 at 12:21 AM
The Packers were pleased with fan enthusiasm and noise in their 32-18 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
-
Snow could be in the forecast for NFC championship game at Lambeau Field
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 17, 2021 at 11:10 PM
The game is still a week away, so the forecast could change quickly in the days leading up to Sunday.
-
1,606 new coronavirus cases, one more death reported in Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 17, 2021 at 9:34 PM
Over 213,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given to residents statewide. As of Friday, more than 30,000 people have been fully vaccinated.
-
The campaign to distribute COVID-19 vaccines has misfired across the country. Why are we...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 17, 2021 at 6:15 PM
After funding, testing and approving highly effective vaccines against COVID-19 in less than a year, Operation Warp Speed has failed badly.
-
Lambeau Field arrests, ejections: Jan. 16
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 17, 2021 at 3:59 PM
Arrests, ejections and #scannersquawk tweets from the Packers vs. Rams playoff on Jan. 16, 2021.
-
Packers one win away from Super Bowl
by Bill Scott on January 17, 2021 at 5:15 AM
Aaron Rodgers passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams, advancing to next Sunday’s NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field. It’s Rodgers fifth appearance in the NFC […]
-
No. 2 Wisconsin women’s hockey sweep’s No. 1 Minnesota
by Bill Scott on January 17, 2021 at 5:05 AM
The second-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team completed a statement sweep of No. 1 Minnesota with a 6-3 win on Saturday afternoon at LaBahn Arena. For the second-straight season, the Badgers (6-2-0, 6-2-0-1 WCHA) earned a series sweep over […]
-
Golden Eagles hold off Red Storm
by Bill Scott on January 17, 2021 at 5:03 AM
Koby McEwen made a layup with 27 seconds left and Theo John had a big block in the closing seconds to league the Marquette Golden Eagles to a 73-71 win over St. John’s in Big East action on Saturday. After McEwen’s drive down the left […]
