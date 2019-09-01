Packers trim to 53, pick Boyle as backup quarterback

The Green Bay Packers unveiled their initial 53-man roster on Saturday by trimming their roster to 53-players. The Packers will carry only two quarterbacks, handing Aaron Rodgers backup job to Tim Boyle. Boyle finished the preseason by completing 34 of 57 passes for 356 yards. He threw six touchdown passes with no interceptions and a […]

