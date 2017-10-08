Packers top Cowboys with late touchdown to win another thriller in Dallas
Aaron Rodgers threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 11 seconds remaining, lifting Green Bay over the Dallas Cowboys 35-31 Sunday in another thriller nine months after the Packers’ divisional playoff win on the same field.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game11 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game11 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘SuperCash’ game13 hours ago
- VP Pence leaves NFL game after players protest during anthem14 hours ago
- Harvey Weinstein fired14 hours ago
- Packers top Cowboys with late touchdown to win another thriller in Dallas15 hours ago
- Friends of Egg Harbor Library looks to 2018 opening and final fundraising efforts19 hours ago
- Local event showcases powerful stories for National Disability Employment Awareness Month19 hours ago
- Luxemburg/Casco School District improves academic numbers20 hours ago
- Tolley, Willetta M., age 88 of Cottenville1 day ago
- ‘He was raised right’: Victims remembered1 day ago
- TAKING NO CHANCES1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.