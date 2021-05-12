Packers to open the 2021 regular season at New Orleans

Bit by bit, the NFL is unveiling details of the 2021-22 regular season schedules on Wednesday with the announcement of the full schedule coming later in the day. The Green Bay Packers will open the 2021 regular season in New Orleans, against the Saints. It’s a 3:25 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, Sept. 12th and is […]

