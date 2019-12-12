Packers tell fans to prepare for cold game Sunday, offer free hot chocolate and hot cider
Sunday forecast is for a high of 19 degrees, so Packers advise fans to dress accordingly. They are offering free hot drinks during game.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- New Lisbon Man Facing 5th Offense OWI4 hours ago
- Wisconsin Republicans Introduce Medical Marijuana Bill4 hours ago
- Google: Most Googled Phrase In Wisconsin Is “Should I Get A Flu Shot”4 hours ago
- Wisconsinites continue to oppose Trump impeachment and removal from office, latest Marquet...4 hours ago
- For Wisconsin lawmakers, impeachments haven’t always been party-line votes6 hours ago
- As many as 17% of voters are targeted to be removed from the rolls in some Wisconsin citie...6 hours ago
- State Ag Bankers Anticipate More Lending, Refinances in 202013 hours ago
- DNR Board Okays Plan to Write Stricter Manure Regulations13 hours ago
- Wisconsin Ag Teachers Honored at National Conference13 hours ago
- Bucks run win streak to 1617 hours ago
- Badgers lose physical battle in road loss to Rutgers18 hours ago
- Brewers add pitcher from Korean League19 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.