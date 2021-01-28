Packers strength coach Chris Gizzi, the former linebacker who carried U.S. flag after 9/11, sells Green Bay house
Gizzi received national prominence as a player when he led the Packers onto the field after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
College of Menominee Nation co-founder pens book of poems about tribal college movement
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 28, 2021 at 5:01 PM
Thomas Davis, a co-founder of the College of Menominee Nation, recently published a book of poems about the tribal college movement.
Rent Smart course to help people with prior evictions, poor credit avoid housing crises
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 28, 2021 at 3:57 PM
The Rent Smart course helps people with past eviction filings and no rental history navigate the Green Bay housing market.
Assembly Republicans to take up resolution that would make Wisconsin one of few states...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 28, 2021 at 3:40 PM
The action comes before most of Wisconsin is vaccinated and as a new strain of COVID-19 hits the state.
After getting placebo in vaccine trial, medical reporter opts for the real thing -- and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 28, 2021 at 3:05 PM
Medical reporter signed up for a Covid vaccine trial, got placebo shots and then opted to receive the real thing
2nd Elroy Food Pantry Challenge Issued
by WRJC WebMaster on January 28, 2021 at 2:41 PM
Rep. Pocan says Biden Administration starting off quickly to combat COVID-19
by Raymond Neupert on January 28, 2021 at 2:27 PM
President Biden has come out of the gate on his presidency with a flurry of executive orders to combat COVID-19. Congressman Mark Pocan says the Biden Administration has had to ramp up the efforts on the coronavirus because of a lack of action under […]
George Burch's lawyer challenges evidence connecting him to Nicole VanderHeyden death in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 28, 2021 at 2:23 PM
George Burch is serving a sentence of life in prison without eligibility for parole in the 2016 killing of Nicole VanderHeyden.
Green Bay area business owners plan to stick with mask, distancing rules regardless of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 28, 2021 at 12:11 PM
The end of the state's mask mandate could be near as the state legislature votes this week on a repeal. Green Bay businesses have a range of reactions.
