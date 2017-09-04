Packers sign Taylor to extension

The Green Bay Packers signed starting left guard Lane Taylor to a three-year contract extension worth a reported $16.5 million. Taylor is entering the final year of the 2-year deal he signed in 2016 that will pay him $2.8 million. Taylor is now under contract through the 2020 season with the Packers. Taylor started every […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.