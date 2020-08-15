Packers sign Kenny Clark to contract extension

The Green Bay Packers signed defensive lineman Kenny Clark to a four-year, $70-million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid nose tackle in NFL history. The deal also makes Clark the 12th-highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. It includes a $25 million signing bonus and runs through the 2024 season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that […]

