Packers sign Kenny Clark to contract extension
by Bill Scott on August 15, 2020 at 5:13 PM
The Green Bay Packers signed defensive lineman Kenny Clark to a four-year, $70-million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid nose tackle in NFL history. The deal also makes Clark the 12th-highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. […]
Three residents displaced after kitchen fire at Green Bay apartment
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 15, 2020 at 2:36 PM
According to the fire department, the fire started after a resident left something cooking unattended on the stove.
Bald eagle attacks state drone, Wisconsin International Raceway for sale: Stories you...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 15, 2020 at 12:01 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
'I believe in second chances': Evers grants pardons to 9 individuals, bringing total...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 15, 2020 at 12:20 AM
Gov. Tony Evers granted nine pardons on Wednesday after his Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually in July.
Ron Johnson says his Biden probe could aid Trump's reelection, dismisses ethics complaint...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 14, 2020 at 10:16 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said this week that his ongoing investigations could help President Donald Trump win reelection.
Trump and Pence confirm Wisconsin visits next week
by Bob Hague on August 14, 2020 at 9:58 PM
With his poll numbers flat, and COVID-19 cases increasing in Wisconsin, President Donald Trump is headed to the state next week, as Democrats open their largely virtual national convention in Milwaukee. Trump will stop at Basler Flight Service in […]
Pandemic resurgence forces universities to cancel rescheduled commencement ceremonies
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 14, 2020 at 9:37 PM
Universities across the state are adapting their commencement plans to ensure safety amid the pandemic.
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases top 1,000 on Friday
by Bob Hague on August 14, 2020 at 9:30 PM
COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin trended upward again on Friday. The rate of positive coronavirus tests was 9.8%, and the Department of Health Services reported 1,021 new cases. It’s the seventh time DHS has reported 1,000 or more new cases in a […]
Democratic-related claims ahead of DNC
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 14, 2020 at 8:23 PM
