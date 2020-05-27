Packers sign 7th round pick, Garvin to deal today

The Green Bay Packers signed rookie outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin to a contract today. Garvin was the last of their nine selections in this year’s draft. Garvin, who was the 242nd pick in the draft overall, recorded five sacks, nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 2019 as a junior at Miami. Garvin’s […]

