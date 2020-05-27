Packers sign 7th round pick, Garvin to deal today
The Green Bay Packers signed rookie outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin to a contract today. Garvin was the last of their nine selections in this year’s draft. Garvin, who was the 242nd pick in the draft overall, recorded five sacks, nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 2019 as a junior at Miami. Garvin’s […]
Source: WRN.com
-
Get ready for higher prices at the grocery store. It's COVID-19's fault.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 27, 2020 at 2:07 AM
The way we all buy and consume food has changed dramatically since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
National Jersey Virtual Annual Meetings Slated
on May 27, 2020 at 12:49 AM
The dates for the virtual business meetings of the American Jersey Cattle Association and National All-Jersey Inc.
-
New Line-Up of Speakers for PDPW's Weekly Dairy Signal
on May 27, 2020 at 12:49 AM
The Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin is welcoming several new speakers to its Dairy Signal programs this week.
-
NRCS Announces Second EQIP Signup for 2020 Funding
on May 27, 2020 at 12:49 AM
Wisconsin's state conservationist says farmers and forest landowners will want to plan ahead and sign up early for the second round of USDA conservation funding.
-
Two UWRF Students Named CAFES Outstanding Seniors
on May 27, 2020 at 12:49 AM
The University of Wisconsin-River Falls' College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences has presented awards to two outstanding seniors for 2019-20.
-
WFBF Seeking 2020 Leadership Institute Participants
on May 27, 2020 at 12:49 AM
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau is taking applications for its 2020 Leadership Institute.
-
Salvation Army's Kroc Center and Thrift Store will begin phased reopenings this week
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 27, 2020 at 12:28 AM
The Kroc Center will open its walking track and fitness equipment Wednesday and the Thrift Store will open, too.
-
Landlords jump the gun and file eviction actions before governor's moratorium expires
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 27, 2020 at 12:18 AM
Landlords filed nearly 50 evictions Tuesday even though Gov. Tony Evers' ban on evictions remained in effect until the end of the day.
-
NHL to return this summer in new playoff format
by Bill Scott on May 26, 2020 at 11:28 PM
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Tuesday that hockey will return this summer in a new playoff format, with the rest of the regular season schedule being cancelled. Bettman said the 2019-2020 regular season will not be completed, and that the […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.