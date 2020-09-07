Packers sign 14 players to practice squad

After trimming their roster to 53 players on Saturday, the Green Bay Packers started filling out their practice squad on Sunday. Practice squads have been expanded to 16 players this year. The Packers signed: LB Krys Barnes, WR Reggie Begelton, S Henry Black, RB Damarea Crockett, LB Tipa Galeai, C Jake Hanson, G Zach Johnson, […]

