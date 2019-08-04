Packers running back Aaron Jones of El Paso on mass shooting: 'It takes your breath away'
Packers running back Aaron Jones, a resident of El Paso, can’t believe something as horrible as Saturday's mass shooting happened there.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Police say Stevens Point man threatened police, had assault rifle in car24 hours ago
- Nelson set to retire as a Packer1 day ago
- Brewers struggling to score runs, fall again to Cubs1 day ago
- Hiura named NL Rookie of the Month1 day ago
- Chick-fil-A or Popeye's? 'American Pickers' visit. Corn maze with a message...2 days ago
- Ex-Badgers player Quintez Cephus found not guilty of two counts of sexual assault3 days ago
- Prairie Du Sac Man Facing 4th Offense OWI in Juneau County3 days ago
- Local Authorities Warn of Mail Scam3 days ago
- Sauk County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Social Media Threats3 days ago
- Donald Trump – No, China is not paying U.S. farmers $16B through tariffs3 days ago
- July Class III Milk Price Hits 55-Month High of $17.553 days ago
- Wisconsin Cheese Output Drops Seventh Consecutive Month3 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.