Packers routed by 49ers for second time this season

The Green Bay Packers knew San Francisco wanted to run the football, but they offered little in terms of stopping or even slowing the 49ers down. The result was another lopsided contest between the two teams this season. In November, the Packers fell behind 23-0 at halftime and went on to lose 37-8 at Levi […]

