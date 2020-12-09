Packers restrict Lambeau attendance to employees and families for next two home games
COVID-19 rates in Brown County have not improved enough for the Packers to feel comfortable allowing thousands of fans into Lambeau Field.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Golden Eagles Outlast Wautoma 75-67 in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2020 at 3:40 AM
In one Wisconsin village, half the tested wells have high nitrate levels. Pets have died....
by Wausau Daily Herald on December 9, 2020 at 3:15 AM
The residents of Nelsonville say they can't drink from their own taps, and they're calling on Wisconsin's Legislature to fix a statewide hazard.
Fond du Lac High School hockey hosts Ashwaubenon High School
by Fond du Lac Reporter on December 9, 2020 at 2:00 AM
Fond du Lac High School hockey hosts Ashwaubenon High School
Lambeau Field hosts first fans of 2020 season
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 9, 2020 at 12:42 AM
The Green Bay Packers set up Lambeau Field with extra COVID-19 protections for the game against the Chicago Bears.
Wisconsin reports 4,100 new COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths Tuesday as overall tests decline...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 8, 2020 at 11:58 PM
Because the positivity rate remains high, health officials worry the numbers do not show an accurate picture of the prevalence of the virus in the state.
Packers safety Adrian Amos has already raised $55,000 for Alzheimer's this season, and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2020 at 11:11 PM
The fight to end Alzheimer's disease is personal for Adrian Amos, who lost his grandmother to the disease in June.
Too soon to say whether Wisconsin will see COVID-19 case spike due to Thanksgiving holiday
by Bob Hague on December 8, 2020 at 10:47 PM
It’s still too early to say whether Wisconsin will see a “Thanksgiving spike” in COVD-19 cases. Traci DeSalvo is Acting Director, of the state Bureau of Communicable Diseases. “While the number of cases is decreasing, we […]
Man reported missing in Marinette County found alive
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2020 at 10:46 PM
The Sheriff's Office has canceled a search, set for Saturday, in the town of Niagara.
