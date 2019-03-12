Packers reshaping their defense on second day of negotiating period

The Green Bay Packers made it clear on Tuesday that outside linebackers Clay Matthews and Nick Perry most likely won’t be a part of their plans moving forward. The Packers agreed to deals with two pass rushers named Smith and added a safety as well. The deals can be finalized when the NFL year opens […]

