Packers receiver Lazard out indefinitely

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard had a career game last Sunday night (6 receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown). He played the entire game and there was no indication afterwards in speaking with reporters that he had suffered an injury. Yet, as ESPN first reported, Lazard underwent core muscle surgery and […]

