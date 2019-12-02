Packers rebound to beat Giants in New York

Aaron Rodgers tossed four touchdown passes to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 31-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. Rodgers completed 21 of 33 for 243 yards with rain, sleet and eventually heavy snow falling. Rodgers hit Davante Adams on touchdown passes of 8 and 17 yards, Allen Lazard for 37 […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.