Packers raise Lambeau Field attendance for final regular-season home game
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
The Packers invited 450 health care workers, first responders and their families for Sunday’s final home game.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin are down 60% from mid-November peak
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 23, 2020 at 11:45 PM
On Wednesday the average number of new daily cases over the last seven days was 2,685 — down from Nov. 18 peak of more than 6,500.
-
Packers raise Lambeau Field attendance for final regular-season home game
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 23, 2020 at 11:44 PM
The Packers invited 450 health care workers, first responders and their families for Sunday's final home game.
-
De Pere bar and grill gets financial support, national attention via Barstool Sports...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 23, 2020 at 10:29 PM
The Abbey Bar & Grill, in De Pere, got a boost from Barstool Sports fans and followers when the popular website selected The Abbey to benefit from its Barstool Fund. The fund's aim is to raise money for neighborhood bars and restaurants. […]
-
Wisconsin's shifting congressional map and what it means for redistricting in 2021
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 23, 2020 at 9:53 PM
The presidential results in Wisconsin's eight congressional districts illustrate how the state's political map is shifting, and underscore what's at stake when new lines are drawn in 2021
-
Local Community, 1st Webber, Canadian Pacific, WRJC Help raise another $12,624.50 for the...
by WRJC WebMaster on December 23, 2020 at 9:44 PM
-
Public Health Officials: Flu Cases Are Extremely Low This Year
by WRJC WebMaster on December 23, 2020 at 9:15 PM
-
New coronavirus strain so far not detected in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on December 23, 2020 at 8:38 PM
A new strain of coronavirus has not been detected in Wisconsin – at least not yet. The state’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, said on Tuesday that a relatively small number of COVID-19 tests performed here get the full […]
-
Brown County reports 4 COVID-19 deaths in last 7 days; Prevea CEO Rai wants more testing
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 23, 2020 at 7:53 PM
Two of the residents who died were men and the three other people were women. Two of the five were in their 70s, one was in their 80s, and two people were in their 90s.
-
'A shock to the system:' Cold air arriving for Christmas with wind chills falling below...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 23, 2020 at 6:31 PM
Cold wind chills are set to arrive in Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon and evening while a powerful winter storm moves through portions of the state.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.