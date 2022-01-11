Packers playoff ticket cost drifts, but remains high as fans wait for opponent to be decided
Packers playoff ticket cost drifts, but remains high as fans wait for opponent to be...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 11, 2022 at 12:02 PM
The Green Bay Packers will play one of four teams at Lambeau Field on the weekend of Jan. 22-23.
Ron Johnson's decision on Senate run sets up an expensive battle to be Wisconsin's next...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 11, 2022 at 12:02 PM
The entry of new Republicans into the race for governor could make the election one of the most expensive battles in the country.
Rep. Steffen to present stadium board plan to city, says passage this year unlikely
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 11, 2022 at 12:01 PM
Representatives plan to disband stadium district opposed by Green Bay Packers, stadium board and others.
Green Bay school board shortens isolation period to five days to follow CDC's new...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 11, 2022 at 4:37 AM
The board voted 7-0 on Monday night to update isolation guidelines to align with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Three Green Bay schools are going online this week because of 'critical' staffing...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 11, 2022 at 2:30 AM
Franklin Middle School, Washington Middle School and Minoka High School in Green Bay Public Schools will go online through Thursday.
Northern Wisconsin snowmobiler hit sled dog 'on purpose,' breaking its legs, musher says
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 11, 2022 at 12:52 AM
Sled-dog racer Ryan Redington says the snowmobile driver swerved at his team of dogs, hitting one of them and breaking two of its legs.
Dane County judge lets Gableman subpoenas of state elections officials stand for now
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 11, 2022 at 12:14 AM
The decision clears the way for Gableman to conduct interviews in secret as part of his review of the 2020 presidential election.
'Daunting numbers': Record high COVID numbers hit HSHS hospitals across Wisconsin and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 11, 2022 at 12:04 AM
Even before COVID numbers peak following holidays, HSHS says two hospitals hit records of COVID patients needing hospitalization
Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Wisconsin nears November 2020 record
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 10, 2022 at 11:38 PM
According to Wisconsin Hospital Association data, 2,259 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, up 356 from a week earlier.
