Packers Players’ Injuries Are Starting To Heal

Three players important to the Packers have returned to practice as the team is starting to get healthy. Running back Aaron Jones had missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury. Even if he is healthy, Jones will be sidelined for the first two regular-season games by a suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Defensive lineman Mike Daniels was also back Sunday, along with Jimmy Graham. It looks like the team’s new offensive weapon at tight end may be able to see some action against the Steelers in Thursday’s preseason game.

Source: WRJC.com

