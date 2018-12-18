Packers place Aaron Jones on I.R.

After suffering a sprained MCL in his right knee in Sunday’s loss to the Bears in Chicago, the Green Bay Packers have placed running back Aaron Jones on injured reserve, officially ending his season. It’s the second straight season that Jones couldn’t finish the season because of injury. The Packers claimed running back Kapri Bibbs […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.