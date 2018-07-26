Packers Place 2 Starters On PUP List As Training Camp Gets Underway

The Green Bay Packers start training camp practices today (Thursday) with two starters already sidelined. Both outside linebacker Nick Perry and right tackle Bryan Bulaga have been placed on the physically unable to perform — or, PUP list. Perry is dealing with an ankle injury but should be okay by the start of the season. Bulaga is recovering from a knee injury. His situation is more uncertain and it isn’t clear when he might be able to return. Players arrived Wednesday to take their physical examinations.

