Packers pick up 2020 option on Clark
The Green Bay Packers have picked up the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Kenny Clark, keeping him in Green Bay through the 2020 season. It keeps Clark in a Packers uniform for the next two seasons and it’s likely that the Packers will sign him to an extension before his current deal expires. Despite suffering […]
Source: WRN.com
