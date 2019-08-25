Packers parting company with Jones

Green Bay safety Josh Jones announced on Twitter Sunday morning that he is being released by the Packers. Jones was the team’s second-round draft pick in the 2017 NFL draft and had sat out much of the off-season program after requesting a trade. Jones hadn’t practiced since August 11 because of an illness. He started […]

