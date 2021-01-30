Packers part company with Defensive Coordinator Mike Pettine

Just days after head coach Matt LaFleur publicly criticized a defensive play call from Sunday’s NFC Championship game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Packers decided not to bring Pettine back in 2021. The Bucs scored on a 39-yard touchdown pass on the play in question and it drew the ire of the coach […]

Source: WRN.com







