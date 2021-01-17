Packers one win away from Super Bowl
Aaron Rodgers passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams, advancing to next Sunday’s NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field. It’s Rodgers fifth appearance in the NFC title game, but the first at Lambeau Field. It’s also the second time in […]
Source: WRN.com
The campaign to distribute COVID-19 vaccines has misfired across the country. Why are we...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 17, 2021 at 6:15 PM
After funding, testing and approving highly effective vaccines against COVID-19 in less than a year, Operation Warp Speed has failed badly.
Lambeau Field arrests, ejections: Jan. 16
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 17, 2021 at 3:59 PM
Arrests, ejections and #scannersquawk tweets from the Packers vs. Rams playoff on Jan. 16, 2021.
by Bill Scott on January 17, 2021 at 5:15 AM
Aaron Rodgers passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams, advancing to next Sunday’s NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field. It’s Rodgers fifth appearance in the NFC […]
No. 2 Wisconsin women’s hockey sweep’s No. 1 Minnesota
by Bill Scott on January 17, 2021 at 5:05 AM
The second-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team completed a statement sweep of No. 1 Minnesota with a 6-3 win on Saturday afternoon at LaBahn Arena. For the second-straight season, the Badgers (6-2-0, 6-2-0-1 WCHA) earned a series sweep over […]
Golden Eagles hold off Red Storm
by Bill Scott on January 17, 2021 at 5:03 AM
Koby McEwen made a layup with 27 seconds left and Theo John had a big block in the closing seconds to league the Marquette Golden Eagles to a 73-71 win over St. John’s in Big East action on Saturday. After McEwen’s drive down the left […]
Packers fans happy to bring the energy to Lambeau Field for the first time this season
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 17, 2021 at 2:13 AM
It's not the normal playoff game Lambeau Field, but fans do their best to support the Packers.
Wisconsin reports 128 COVID-19 deaths Saturday – an all-time high for a single day
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 16, 2021 at 11:42 PM
The state Department of Health Services reported 128 deaths Saturday. The previous record for daily deaths was set on Dec. 22, when 120 people died.
4 arrested after shots fired at Howard home
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 16, 2021 at 11:39 PM
Police arrested two men and two women after shots were fired at a home in Howard Saturday morning.
The pipe bomb found near the RNC on Jan. 6 was spotted by a Madison native while she was...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 16, 2021 at 8:16 PM
A Madison native found one of the pipe bombs planted during the Capitol riots.
