Packers officially release LB Nick Perry

The Green Bay Packers made it official on Tuesday, announcing the release of veteran linebacker Nick Perry. Perry recorded a career-low 1.5 sacks in nine games last season and ended the season on injured reserve for the third time in his seven seasons with the Packers. Perry was scheduled to collect a $4.8 million roster […]

