Packers officially announce Hackett as Offensive Coordinator

The Green Bay Packers have named Nathaniel Hackett as the teams new offensive coordinator. Hackett comes to the Packers after spending the majority of the last four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars as quarterbacks coach (2015-16) and then offensive coordinator. In 2017, Hackett guided an offense that finished in the top 10 in the NFL […]

Source: WRN.com





