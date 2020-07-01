Packers move training camp to Lambeau to comply with NFL rules, end 62 straight years at St. Norbert College

For COVID-19 safety reasons, the Packers won’t move into the college dorms in De Pere or train on campus as they have since 1957.

      

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



