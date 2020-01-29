Packers make it official, announce the hiring of new defensive backs coach

The Green Bay Packers made it official on Wednesday, naming Jerry Gray as the teams new defensive backs coach. Gray is entering his 33rd season in the NFL, having played for nine seasons and coached for the past 23. He joins the Packers after spending the last six years coaching defensive backs for the Minnesota […]

