Packers make coaching change, fire McCarthy

Following Sunday’s 20-17 Packers loss to the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field, Green Bay President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Murphy announced the immediate firing of head coach Mike McCarthy. He named offensive coordinator Joe Philbin as the teams interim head coach. In a statement from the Packers, Murphy said, “The 2018 season has not […]

