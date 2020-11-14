Packers’ Lovett out for the season

Green Bay Packers FB/TE John Lovett suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in practice on Thursday and will miss the rest of the season. “What an unfortunate circumstance and just something you don’t really see very often, obviously in practice,” said head coach Matt LaFleur on Friday. “It’s like the stars were aligned, man, […]

