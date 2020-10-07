Packers lose rookie TE Deguara to torn ACL

The Green Bay Packers lost their third-round draft pick, TE Josiah Deguara to a season-ending knee injury in Monday’s 30-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field. Deguara was hurt while blocking on a punt and had already missed the two previous games with an ankle injury. “Unfortunately, it looks to be a pretty […]

