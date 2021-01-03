Packers look to win a title without David Bakhtiari
The Green Bay Packers have shuffled the deck on their offensive line all season long. They’ll have to do it again on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, as well as the playoffs and even well into next season too after losing left tackle David Bakhtiari with a torn ACL. The first team All-Pro tackle suffered […]
Source: WRN.com
Kenosha braces for more unrest as DA mulls whether to charge officer in Blake shooting
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 3, 2021 at 6:17 PM
Kenosha City Council is planning to vote on a emergency declaration in the event the district attorney makes a decision in the Jacob Blake shooting.
Marquette Rebounds From 16 Point Deficit At Halftime To Win
by Bill Scott on January 3, 2021 at 6:17 AM
Jamal Cain poured in a career-high 25 points to lead the Marquette Golden Eagles to a 64-60 come-from-behind win over the Georgetown Hoyas in Big East Conference action on Saturday in Washington, D.C. The Golden Eagles (6-5, 2-3 Big East) ended the […]
Ferguson, Sanborn, Hicks To Return For UW
by Bill Scott on January 3, 2021 at 5:29 AM
Just days after winning the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the Badgers found out three key veterans would be returning for their senior seasons at UW. Redshirt junior tight end Jake Ferguson, junior linebacker Jack Sanborn and redshirt junior […]
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson from Wisconsin to join 10 others from GOP in refusing to certify...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 3, 2021 at 1:18 AM
Ron Johnson will join 10 other Republican U.S. senators to make their stand Wednesday as Congress convenes to certify Joe Biden's win.
Bonduel man killed in Shawano County New Year's Day rollover crash
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 2, 2021 at 2:41 PM
Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in a fatal Shawano County crash that killed a 56-year-old Bonduel man and sent a 19-year-old to the hospital.
by Bill Scott on January 2, 2021 at 6:45 AM
The Green Bay Packers have shuffled the deck on their offensive line all season long. They’ll have to do it again on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, as well as the playoffs and even well into next season too after losing left tackle […]
What we know and don't know about why and how a Grafton health care worker destroyed more...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 1, 2021 at 8:34 PM
What was the pharmacist's motive for destroying the vaccines, how was it discovered and what's next? Here's what we know so far.
Wisconsin had 4,859 COVID-19 deaths in 2020
by Bob Hague on January 1, 2021 at 6:21 PM
The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wisconsin stands at 4,859 for the year just ended. The state Department of Health Services reported on Thursday that COVID-19 was a factor in 41 more deaths. DHS reported 3,810 newly confirmed cases on […]
A local trucking company donated 52 bikes to charity | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 1, 2021 at 1:19 PM
Contract Transport Services, a Green Bay-based trucking company, donated 52 bikes to charity.
