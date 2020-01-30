Packers in the market for a wide receivers coach

The Green Bay Packers are looking for a wide receivers coach after head coach Matt LaFleur fired Alvis Whitted last week. The move was first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Davante Adams led the Packers with 83 catches for 997 yards and five touchdowns, despite missing four games with a turf toe injury. But […]

