Packers home opener, back-to-back Eric Church concerts on same weekend means one big party
Get ready to party, Green Bay. The Packers-Vikings home opener on the same weekend as back-to-back Eric Church concerts means a whole lot of people.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Hohenstein, Sylvia J. Age 76 of Adams8 hours ago
- Jessica Bilski Honored at Governor’s Conference of Tourism8 hours ago
- WRM Porkfest Only 2 Weeks Away Takes Place May 4th8 hours ago
- Portion of Highway 153 in eastern Marathon County closed due to flooding9 hours ago
- One of the first to join WACs in World War II, a trailblazer turns 100 on Easter Sunday.12 hours ago
- Columbine 20 years later: Wisconsin has had five school shootings since massacre12 hours ago
- Midwestern Governors Oppose Trump’s Water Quality Order12 hours ago
- Baldwin Praises New DBI Grant Allocation for Dairy Farmers12 hours ago
- Compeer Financial Awards Scholarships to High School Grads12 hours ago
- Brewers make roster moves, Peralta to DL2 days ago
- Shelia Stubbs – State Rep. Stubbs hits target with claim on Wisconsin's black i...2 days ago
- Paul Ryan to join faculty at Notre Dame2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.