Packers Hall of Fame to honor a pair of Packers later this month

The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame announced that Davante Adams will be honored with the Hall’s Most Valuable Player award and running back Jamaal Williams will be honored with the Rookie of the Year award at the 48th Packers Hall of Fame Induction Banquet. Adams had a team leading 74 receptions for a team-high […]

Source: WRN.com

