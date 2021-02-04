Packers Hall of Fame Inc. postpones 50th Induction Banquet

The 50th Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame Inc. Induction Banquet, which was first rescheduled from 2020 until April of this year, will be postponed until August 2021, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The August date, which will be finalized once the Packers schedule is announced, will allow more time for the general public […]

Source: WRN.com







