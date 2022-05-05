Packers had for years thought of hosting soccer at Lambeau Field, then the opportunity to host Bayern, Man City came together quickly
Organizers expect Man City-Bayern soccer match at Lambeau Field to sell out.
'He doesn't understand medicine is a science': Ron Johnson escalates 'guerrilla war'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2022 at 7:50 PM
Patrick Remington, a UW-Madison emeritus professor, called Johnson's questioning of medical science irresponsible. "He should stay in his lane."
What we know about the Packers game in London in the 2022 season
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2022 at 7:40 PM
The Packers play the Giants in London on Oct. 9 in the 2022 season. Here's everything we know about the game.
Jason Derulo to play free concert outside Lambeau Field in June for Titletown District's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2022 at 6:50 PM
The Summer Fun Days Showcase will also feature opening acts on a separate stage at the base of Ariens Hill in the Titletown District.
'We have to start early': Green Bay school district finds new way to empower younger...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2022 at 6:20 PM
The summits were created to celebrate students' cultural identities and help them feel ready for post-high school college and career paths.
Wisconsin abortions declined 60% in three decades, new report shows
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2022 at 5:11 PM
Anti-abortion and choice advocates have vastly different reactions to new data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on abortion rates.
Dells bucket list: 15 things you have to do in Wisconsin Dells beyond water parks
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2022 at 3:26 PM
From duck boat rides and secret canyon tours to terrific supper clubs, here are some things to put on your Dells must-do list.
What is No Mow May? Here's how we can help bees and other pollinators help us
by Wochit on May 5, 2022 at 2:23 PM
The No Mow May movement helps bees and other pollinators become established and increase their numbers in a critical part of their life cycle.
Mentorship can help trans and gender-diverse people thrive and find resilience. Green Bay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2022 at 11:02 AM
Mentorship is an important asset in the trans and gender-diverse community. It can offer safety, protection, affirmation and lifelong friendship.
