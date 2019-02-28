Packers GM says the team’s plan includes TE Jimmy Graham
It would appear that tight end Jimmy Graham will be in the Green Bay Packers plans for the upcoming 2019 season. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst indicated as much during his session with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. “Jimmy had a productive year for us last year,” Gutekunst said. “Was really, really […]
Source: WRN.com
