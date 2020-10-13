Packers Foundation awards $1 million to Wisconsin organizations to provide social services, fight hunger
Grants this year go toward organizations dealing with the elderly, human services, homelessness and hunger.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Golden Eagles Volleyball Sweeps Adams-Friendship Can Win Share of Conference With Win...
by WRJC WebMaster on October 13, 2020 at 2:10 AM
Wisconsin reports 950 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus as state's crisis...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 13, 2020 at 1:20 AM
Wisconsin is reporting a daily average of 2,547 new cases and now has 10 of the top 20 metro areas with the highest infection rates in the country.
State exceeds 900 hospitalized COVID-19 patients
by Bob Hague on October 13, 2020 at 1:00 AM
More than 900 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Wisconsin on Monday. According to the latest totals updated Sunday, 889 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 235 of them in intensive care. We continue to see high numbers of confirmed […]
Wisconsin denies tax credits to Foxconn for 2019 work, says company did not create enough...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 13, 2020 at 12:34 AM
The WEDC has sent a letter to Foxconn saying they are denying the company tax credits for work done in 2019.
Committee requires latest public health order to go through rule-making process
by Bob Hague on October 12, 2020 at 10:58 PM
The state legislature’s Joint Committee for the Review of Administrative rules has ordered the Evers’ administration to go through the formal rule-making process, to implement the governor’s order limiting the size of indoor […]
Your guide to the election in the Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 12, 2020 at 10:44 PM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with candidate Q&As and information about the election.
Eric Trump rallies Republicans in Menomonee Falls while Pete Buttigieg speaks with Green...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 12, 2020 at 10:02 PM
Vice President Mike Pence is due in Waukesha on Tuesday and President Donald Trump is due in Janesville Thursday, according to the announcement of a fundraiser there.
Without Government Assistance, More Wisconsin Restaurants Will Close For Good
by WRJC WebMaster on October 12, 2020 at 7:55 PM
