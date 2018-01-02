Packers fire DC Dom Capers, others

The Green Bay Packers fired defensive coordinator Dom Capers after nine seasons. The move was made after Sunday’s 35-11 loss at Detroit on Sunday. The decision came after a 7-9 season as the Packers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Head coach Mike McCarthy isn’t stopping with Capers either. ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky […]

