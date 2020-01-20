Packers fans show up in the middle of the night to welcome team back after loss
Green Bay Packers fans showed up to welcome Packers players and staff back to Green Bay early Monday morning after Sunday night’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Farm Tech Days Seeking Next General Manager49 mins ago
- Turpin Appointed to Serve on AFBF’s Young Farmers Committee49 mins ago
- Wisconsin Holstein Convention to be Held in Fond du Lac49 mins ago
- Packers fans show up in the middle of the night to welcome team back after loss49 mins ago
- Honoring Martin Luther King at the Capitol2 hours ago
- Packers fans disappointed in NFC championship game, but it was a good year7 hours ago
- Although Every Juneau County Board Member is Up for Election Little Expected to Change18 hours ago
- Evers proposes effort to stop vaping by kids19 hours ago
- Behind enemy lines: 49ers fans proudly replace green with red in Packers country19 hours ago
- Elroy, Mauston, and Tomah to Have Contended Mayoral Elections2 days ago
- Badgers dig early hole, fall to Spartans2 days ago
- Opioid Crisis Not Limited To Big Population Centers Sauk County Dealing With It3 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.