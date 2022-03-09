Packers fans glad to see Aaron Rodgers back, but question whether it is worth the cost
Some Packers fans believe it was time to move on from Aaron Rodgers.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Packers fans glad to see Aaron Rodgers back, but question whether it is worth the cost
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 9, 2022 at 3:35 PM
Some Packers fans believe it was time to move on from Aaron Rodgers.
-
Q&A: Former Brown County Board member takes on four-term council member for District 7
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 9, 2022 at 12:02 PM
Two Green Bay candidates explain what issues they would prioritize, and how they'd make sure every constituent is represented.
-
Q&A: Downtown theater owner Tarl Knight takes on two-term council member Brian Johnson
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 9, 2022 at 12:01 PM
Two Green Bay candidates explain what issues they would prioritize, and how they'd make sure every constituent is represented.
-
Pulaski's Deedra Irwin, Appleton's Paul Schommer take Olympic biathlon experience to heart
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 9, 2022 at 12:01 PM
Deedra Irwin, from Pulaski, and Schommer, from Appleton, represented northeast Wisconsin on the U.S. Olympic biathlon team.
-
Kewaunee cheese shop donating all proceeds from sales to Ukraine relief supplies
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 9, 2022 at 12:01 PM
Wakker Cheese, which makes goudas and cheddars and sells Dutch chocolates, coffees and sweets, is using the money for first aid kits and sleeping bags
-
'Much to-do about nothing': Gableman gets new contract as judge releases records showing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 9, 2022 at 1:57 AM
The disclosure is the latest sign Gableman will continue to receive public funds as he argues legislators should consider revoking Joe Biden victory.
-
'A grand lady of politics': Margaret Farrow, Wisconsin's first female lieutenant...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 9, 2022 at 12:38 AM
"She was a grand lady of politics, of the Republican Party. And I always called her the Margaret Thatcher of Wisconsin," ex-Gov. Tommy Thompson said.
-
Republican lawmakers reject Gov. Tony Evers' plan to give every Wisconsin resident $150
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 8, 2022 at 11:55 PM
Senate President Chris Kapenga, a Republican from Delafield, quickly gaveled in and gaveled out of the session Evers ordered to begin Tuesday.
-
Dane County Judge releases hundreds of documents from elections probe to watchdog group
by Raymond Neupert on March 8, 2022 at 10:41 PM
A Dane County Judge is releasing hundreds of pages of records from the Republican-led elections probe to a watchdog group. Judge Frank Remington laid it out plainly to Attorney James Bopp. “I cannot find a single document in this record that […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.